The Key Shaping Tip To Remember With Homemade Rye Bread

Experimenting with different types of flour? Good for you. There's nothing like expanding your baking repertoire. However, if you're venturing into the world of rye flour, you'll find that it behaves a little differently from regular wheat flour.

We asked Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of Modernist Bread at Home, for his tips on perfecting rye bread. "When working with breads that have a high percentage of rye flour, you'll find the dough consistency to be quite different," Myhrvold explains. "Very little gluten will form, so the mixture will have a texture more like modeling clay or even cookie dough. These doughs will be stickier and less able to hold their shape than wheat doughs."

This happens because rye, a relative of wheat and barley, has only about half the amount of gluten found in wheat flour. What's more, it contains other molecules called pentosans that form a sticky gel when combined with water, making it harder for gluten to develop into the networks that make other types of dough so springy and shapeable.