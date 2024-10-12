Why You Should Always Thaw Frozen Shrimp Before Cooking Them In The Air Fryer

Cooking frozen shrimp in the air fryer is an excellent way to get perfectly cooked crustaceans with just the right amount of juicy snap. But what you do before cooking your shrimp is crucial for flavor development, namely thawing them. We talked to Rachel Buck, senior demo chef at Ninja Test Kitchen and air fryer pro, to learn more about why you want to thaw frozen shrimp before tossing them in the air fryer.

According to chef Buck, "You can air fry frozen shrimp, but it's best to thaw them first for even cooking. Thawing also helps the shrimp to absorb seasonings better." This makes a lot of sense considering seasonings stick so much better when they have a little moisture to adhere them to your food.

We recommend going simple and tossing your thawed shrimp in lemon pepper, or a nice garlic butter sauce, or perhaps a spiced sprinkling of Tajín, before cooking those little guys in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 7 to 10 minutes (depending on the size of the shrimp). Don't forget to give the basket a shake halfway through, so the shrimp doesn't stick.