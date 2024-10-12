You Should Be Pairing Smoked Fish With Bourbon. Here's How

While you might think that white or sparkling wine or a clear spirit like vodka are the best drinks to serve with fish, bourbon is the pairing you should be trying with smoked fish. This is according to expert Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward at urbanbourbanist, who made a convincing case to us for serving bourbon with your next serving of smoked fish.

In contrast to fresh fish, smoked fish has a heartier flavor and texture, with pronounced smoky and umami notes as well as a meatier chew. That said, it's still lighter and milder than other bourbon food pairings like cured pork, blue cheese, and barbecued brisket. Since there are different types of bourbon with distinct tasting notes, let's get a little more precise when choosing the right bourbon for particular types of smoked fish.

Blatner suggests a gentle and smooth bourbon for milder fish, saying, "Smoked salmon pairs beautifully with a lighter wheated bourbon because the delicate smokiness of the fish doesn't overpower the subtler whiskey notes." At the other end of the spectrum, Blatner opts for a more pungent smoked fish to pair with a robust bourbon. He says, "For heartier fish like smoked trout or mackerel, I'd recommend a high-rye bourbon. The spice and bolder flavors of the rye balance out the rich, oily fish, making for a dynamic pairing."