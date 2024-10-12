You Should Be Pairing Smoked Fish With Bourbon. Here's How
While you might think that white or sparkling wine or a clear spirit like vodka are the best drinks to serve with fish, bourbon is the pairing you should be trying with smoked fish. This is according to expert Chris Blatner, executive bourbon steward at urbanbourbanist, who made a convincing case to us for serving bourbon with your next serving of smoked fish.
In contrast to fresh fish, smoked fish has a heartier flavor and texture, with pronounced smoky and umami notes as well as a meatier chew. That said, it's still lighter and milder than other bourbon food pairings like cured pork, blue cheese, and barbecued brisket. Since there are different types of bourbon with distinct tasting notes, let's get a little more precise when choosing the right bourbon for particular types of smoked fish.
Blatner suggests a gentle and smooth bourbon for milder fish, saying, "Smoked salmon pairs beautifully with a lighter wheated bourbon because the delicate smokiness of the fish doesn't overpower the subtler whiskey notes." At the other end of the spectrum, Blatner opts for a more pungent smoked fish to pair with a robust bourbon. He says, "For heartier fish like smoked trout or mackerel, I'd recommend a high-rye bourbon. The spice and bolder flavors of the rye balance out the rich, oily fish, making for a dynamic pairing."
Balance smoked fish with bourbon-friendly flavors
Smoked fish is a delicious delicacy that needs little more than a baguette, crostini, or melba toast to accompany it. There are many varieties, from traditional cold-smoked raw fish, to more robust options, like this premium Alaska Smokehouse hot-smoked salmon. However, there are plenty of smoked fish recipes and food pairings that will round out an appetizer spread and bolster the flavor notes in your bourbon.
We have a list of bourbon and cheese pairings that provides a great resource to draw from when creating a smoked fish board. In general the stronger cheeses will relate to the stronger smoked fish in terms of which bourbons to choose. Blue cheese is a great funky, pungent pairing for a full-bodied bourbon that you can add to a smoked salmon board. Serve your fish with crunchy flatbreads, cucumber, caramelized onions, and honey to complement the smoky and sweet tasting notes in bourbon. Our recipe for smoked trout dip blends the fish with sour cream, white cheddar, and parmesan cheese, and would be a brilliant bourbon pairing. If you don't have time to make smoked fish dip from scratch, you can order some highly rated Chef Anthony's Smoked Fish Dip online.
A daintier smoked fish appetizer to serve with bourbon would be smoked fish crostini or blinis, using sliced smoked salmon with creme fraiche to top with chives or capers. Or go all out and top a whole wheel of brie with smoked salmon, wrap it in pastry crust, and bake for the ultimate savory pairing for your bottle of bourbon.