Why You Should Avoid Cooking White Fish In Your Air Fryer

The air fryer works miracles on everything from fried chicken to french fries to roasted vegetables without volumes of oil or a long stint in an oven. However, white fish is one protein you should keep out of your air fryer. We've consulted Rachel Buck, senior demo chef at the Ninja appliance company's test kitchen, to explain why your air fryer isn't the ideal appliance for white fish.

"Delicate white fish like sole or flounder can be problematic in the air fryer because they tend to fall apart easily, becoming mushy and losing their texture." We favor white fish for their light, flakey nature and flavorful profile, but they're very fragile and prone to drying out easily. According to Buck, "these types of fish are too fragile to withstand the circulating air in the fryer, which can break them apart." While denser, firmer filets like salmon and catfish will retain moisture and their shape, white fish require more care.

"If you must cook these, use parchment paper and reduce the cooking time, but it may still not yield the best results." Considering how quickly fish cooks in general, the air fryer won't necessarily save you cooking time anyway. So stick to your stovetop for white fish, utilizing wetter cooking methods like sauteing and searing. Steaming and poaching are other successful ways to cook fish.