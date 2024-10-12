How To Upgrade Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread Mix Into Brownie-Like Pumpkin Bars

Every year, Trader Joe's unveils a long list of fall items ruled by the flavors of pumpkin spice and apple cider. Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix is a veteran fall offering that's well-loved by consumers. Like most boxed cake mixes, Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bread and Muffin Mix needs only the addition of eggs, water, and oil to rise into a perfectly moist yet fluffy loaf. However, you can transform Trader Joe's mix into brownie-like bars with a few tweaks.

The key to achieving a gooier, denser brownie texture lies in ingredient swaps and proportion adjustments. Most brownie recipes don't contain the leavening agents Trader Joe's pumpkin bread mix contains. So, to offset their effects requires altering or reducing the proportion of liquid ingredients and substituting oil for butter. Adding oil instead of butter tends to result in a more tender and chewy texture, while butter achieves a fudgy texture that you'd want for pumpkin bars.

In Trader Joe's recipe for its Pumpkin Bars, you'll forgo the cup of water and half cup of oil for 2 tablespoons of water and a stick of butter. You'll also add three-fourths of a cup of sugar to really bring it into a dessert realm, as well as sour cream, bourbon vanilla extract, powdered sugar, and eggs. The good news is that the gooey, dense nature of brownies requires far less baking time than a cakey bread loaf. So, you'll also reduce baking times from the 55 minutes specified on the box to around 35 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.