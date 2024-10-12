Wok Vs Skillet: When To Use Each For The Best Results

As even novice home cooks know, in the kitchen, selecting the right tool for the job can make all the difference. Remember the moment when you learned to cut loaves of bread using a serrated knife rather than desperately hacking into them with a chef's knife? There's a reason why knife blocks come outfitted with an array of different knives for achieving different purposes. The same principle is true of cookware — and so, when is the wok the right tool for the job, and when should home cooks reach for a skillet instead?

With their curved sides and deep body, woks are all about volume. Woks are made for exposure to high heat and, by extension, fast cooking. They supply ample room for stirring or tossing panfuls of ingredients — an ideal tool for crafting evenly cooked stir-fries or any dish in which you want to avoid overcrowding a myriad of ingredients.

By contrast, skillets feature shallow sides and a flat bottom. This design makes skillets perfect for evenly distributing heat and retaining it once hot. That low, flat bottom provides maximum access to the heat source on the stove. When even cooking sans agitation is the name of the game, as with sauteing veggies, cooking a steak, or making pancakes, the skillet is the right tool for the job.