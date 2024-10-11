Level Up Grilled Shrimp With The Main Ingredient In Your Margarita
If you think you need a complicated assembly of spices to make flavorful shrimp on the grill, guess again. For those moments you might have had one too many margaritas and are tasked with responsibility of food assembly, look no further than the drink station to put together a delicious recipe that will have party guests asking for your secrets. Whether you decide to cook in the dead of winter or on a scorching summer afternoon, margarita-inspired shrimp are sure to brighten any dinner party.
A quick shake of the margarita mix you used to make cocktails can quickly season the shrimp skewers that are destined for the grill. With advance planning, you can marinate the pieces in homemade margarita mix, but a quick splash of the stuff poured onto skewed shrimp can also be the flavor enhancement your grilled dish calls for. Combine your cooking oil of choice and a quick squeeze of lemon, orange, or lime for an even zestier flavor, and you have the key ingredients you need to serve up a delicious dish without having to stress about complicated recipes.
When cocktails and grilled dishes collide
The spices and seasonings you use to garnish glasses to serve margaritas can add even more flavor to these zippy pieces of grilled shrimp. Sweeter recipes can be created with drizzles of agave syrup or hot honey, while Tajín and cayenne pepper can quickly turn up the heat of a plate of grilled shrimp skewers. Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote seasoning blend can also step into the spice ring once shrimp pieces have been blessed with margarita mix. Alternate pieces of shrimp with slices of pepper or cut pieces of pineapple, and these grilled skewers will easily complement the spicy margaritas you pour at your backyard barbecue.
Set grilled pieces of shrimp onto warm homemade flour tortillas or enjoy the flavorful crustaceans alongside a simple bed of greens. When topped with flaky sea salt and red pepper flakes, these grilled gems will disappear fast. With your time freed and attention redirected, you can focus your attention on crafting more perfect margaritas to offer to your friends.