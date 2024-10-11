Level Up Grilled Shrimp With The Main Ingredient In Your Margarita

If you think you need a complicated assembly of spices to make flavorful shrimp on the grill, guess again. For those moments you might have had one too many margaritas and are tasked with responsibility of food assembly, look no further than the drink station to put together a delicious recipe that will have party guests asking for your secrets. Whether you decide to cook in the dead of winter or on a scorching summer afternoon, margarita-inspired shrimp are sure to brighten any dinner party.

A quick shake of the margarita mix you used to make cocktails can quickly season the shrimp skewers that are destined for the grill. With advance planning, you can marinate the pieces in homemade margarita mix, but a quick splash of the stuff poured onto skewed shrimp can also be the flavor enhancement your grilled dish calls for. Combine your cooking oil of choice and a quick squeeze of lemon, orange, or lime for an even zestier flavor, and you have the key ingredients you need to serve up a delicious dish without having to stress about complicated recipes.