The Simple, Fruity Snack You Should Be Making In Your Air Fryer

Where would we be without our air fryers? These game-changing appliances offer a few great ways to reheat leftover foods to perfection, a shortcut to beautifully cooked vegetables, a healthier less-oil-requiring fry for everything from chicken to buffalo cauliflower, and a quick and easy way to introduce new snacks into your routine. Case in point: apple chips. A year-round treat, apple chips feel especially festive for fall, and they offer another way to use those orchard-picked fruits and experience their flavors in even more forms. They're an alternative to potato chips that are better for you, and, in addition to enjoying them on their own, you can incorporate them into recipes like baked apple chip granola. The real selling point, though, is how incredibly effortless apple chips are to make in your air fryer.

For the scoop, we spoke to expert Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at the Ninja Test Kitchen. "Thinly slice [the] apples, coat [them] with a little cinnamon, and air-fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway for crispy, healthy chips," Buck advises. It definitely doesn't get much more convenient than that. Buck's further tips for a perfect result are to just lightly spray the apples with cooking oil for an extra crisp finish, and to not overcrowd the fryer basket. That halfway-mark flip or shake is key, too, because it ensures an even cook. What's more, you don't have to worry about coring the apples first, because the seeds and stem will fall away when you slice them, or during the heating process.