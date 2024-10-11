The Simple, Fruity Snack You Should Be Making In Your Air Fryer
Where would we be without our air fryers? These game-changing appliances offer a few great ways to reheat leftover foods to perfection, a shortcut to beautifully cooked vegetables, a healthier less-oil-requiring fry for everything from chicken to buffalo cauliflower, and a quick and easy way to introduce new snacks into your routine. Case in point: apple chips. A year-round treat, apple chips feel especially festive for fall, and they offer another way to use those orchard-picked fruits and experience their flavors in even more forms. They're an alternative to potato chips that are better for you, and, in addition to enjoying them on their own, you can incorporate them into recipes like baked apple chip granola. The real selling point, though, is how incredibly effortless apple chips are to make in your air fryer.
For the scoop, we spoke to expert Rachel Buck, Senior Demo Chef at the Ninja Test Kitchen. "Thinly slice [the] apples, coat [them] with a little cinnamon, and air-fry at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway for crispy, healthy chips," Buck advises. It definitely doesn't get much more convenient than that. Buck's further tips for a perfect result are to just lightly spray the apples with cooking oil for an extra crisp finish, and to not overcrowd the fryer basket. That halfway-mark flip or shake is key, too, because it ensures an even cook. What's more, you don't have to worry about coring the apples first, because the seeds and stem will fall away when you slice them, or during the heating process.
The best apples and seasonings to use for apple chips
More heat-resistant apple varieties are ideal for making apple chips, as this ensures that their texture holds up in the air fryer basket. So, think about types of apples that are good for baking, but with flavors you'd want to snack on raw, since the chips will be a dried, crispy version of that experience. Golden Delicious and Honeycrisp are both good candidates, as are Gala, Pink Lady, and Fuji. There's no limit to how many apples you turn into chips, just remember that since you can't cram too many in the air fryer basket at once, more apples mean more separate air-frying rounds. For seasonings, cinnamon is classic, but you can also spice things up and get creative, too.
Use ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cardamom, or make a freshly ground pumpkin pie spice mix. Once you have your finished apple chips, you can really have fun with dips and things to partner them with. They're dreamy drizzled in honey, or with just a hint of maple syrup. They are, of course, a natural match for peanut butter, too. For something a little fancier, whip up a baked goat cheese with pumpkin. You could also upgrade your ice cream sundae with autumnal flair, topping vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and crushed apple chips. After just a few weeks of these delicious new snacking, dipping, and topping opportunities, apple chips will surely become one of your favorite easy air fry recipes.