Dolly Parton's Airplane Drink Order, And Why You Shouldn't Copy Her
Dolly Parton recently announced that she is expanding her wide-ranging empire with a line of wines in partnership with Parton Family Cellars. The first wine available in the U.S. under the Dolly Wine label is Dolly Wines Chardonnay 2023, followed by sparkling, rosé, and prosecco in Australia and the U.K.
Parton has admitted that alcoholism runs in her family, so she has never been much of a drinker. But air turbulence when flying makes her nervous and to help settle down, she will enjoy a glass of wine, which she wittily calls Summer's Eve wine. In an interview with The New York Times, Parton revealed that she's partial to dry red wine, even though after a few glasses, it brings a scarlet flush to her fair complexion.
Without a doubt, Parton is a role model for many aspiring singer-songwriters, but drinking red wine on an airplane isn't advisable. In a recent study published by BMJ, researchers concluded that air cabin pressure decreases blood oxygen and increases heart rates, most dramatically when someone has kicked back a few drinks to calm down and fall asleep. Alcohol's damaging effects on our bodies while flying in a plane substantially increase the risks of a medical emergency, particularly for older individuals who may have cardiac or pulmonary issues. The study concludes with the strong suggestion that drinking on airplanes should be restricted. But it may be okay to order a bottle of airline in-flight wine by following a few recommendations.
Expert tips for drinking wine on a plane
First and foremost, always stay hydrated if you choose to drink wine on a plane like Dolly Parton sometimes does. Our bodies are drained of any retained moisture by the cabin's Sahara-esque lack of humidity, which can give you, among other problems, headaches, nausea, and increased stress levels. The Aerospace Medical Association recommends drinking eight ounces (one cup) of water for every hour of flying, so if you want to have a glass of wine, order a cup of water as a chaser.
You may have also noticed that when you're flying at 35,000 feet, food tastes different on an airplane. To compensate for the discrepancy, airlines add up to 30% more salt and sugar to what's served and even offer specific snacks to flyers to offset what happens to their taste buds. Air pressurization is again the culprit, but compounded by the cabin's low humidity and even the persistent background drone of the plane's engines, wine won't taste the same either.
Certain wines do fare better than others during air travel. Parton didn't reveal which dry red wine she likes while flying, but experts recommend that the fruity reds with lower tannins, like a Merlot or Pinot Noir, hold up better in high altitudes. If you prefer white wine, avoid dry champagne, which changes character and taste mid-air, and go for a California or New World Sauvignon Blanc instead.