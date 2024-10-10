Dolly Parton's Airplane Drink Order, And Why You Shouldn't Copy Her

Dolly Parton recently announced that she is expanding her wide-ranging empire with a line of wines in partnership with Parton Family Cellars. The first wine available in the U.S. under the Dolly Wine label is Dolly Wines Chardonnay 2023, followed by sparkling, rosé, and prosecco in Australia and the U.K.

Parton has admitted that alcoholism runs in her family, so she has never been much of a drinker. But air turbulence when flying makes her nervous and to help settle down, she will enjoy a glass of wine, which she wittily calls Summer's Eve wine. In an interview with The New York Times, Parton revealed that she's partial to dry red wine, even though after a few glasses, it brings a scarlet flush to her fair complexion.

Without a doubt, Parton is a role model for many aspiring singer-songwriters, but drinking red wine on an airplane isn't advisable. In a recent study published by BMJ, researchers concluded that air cabin pressure decreases blood oxygen and increases heart rates, most dramatically when someone has kicked back a few drinks to calm down and fall asleep. Alcohol's damaging effects on our bodies while flying in a plane substantially increase the risks of a medical emergency, particularly for older individuals who may have cardiac or pulmonary issues. The study concludes with the strong suggestion that drinking on airplanes should be restricted. But it may be okay to order a bottle of airline in-flight wine by following a few recommendations.