The Simple Ingredient Swaps For Gluten-Free Cinnamon Rolls

When you lead a gluten-free diet, either by choice or for health reasons, it's far more difficult to indulge in delicious baked goods like cinnamon rolls. Luckily for you these days, there are many gluten-free bakeries, products, and ingredients to satisfy your sweet tooth. Cinnamon rolls, however, can be really delicious or totally terrible, so there are some essential ingredient swaps required to make a homemade batch so good out of the oven that you won't miss the gluten at all.

You can those ingredient swaps in our gluten-free cinnamon rolls and cream cheese frosting made by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. The flour blend will use a combination of tapioca starch, rice flour, sorghum flour, cornstarch, xanthan gum, and salt. No matter what type of flour you use, the xanthan gum is essential because it will work as a thickener to produce the dough, which gluten typically does in regular flour. The other ingredient you might not work with often is psyllium husk powder, which will work as a binder for the buns with the wet ingredients and sugars. For the icing, it's rather traditional ingredients like confectioners' sugar and milk, both of which naturally don't have gluten.