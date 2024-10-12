10 Pro Tricks For Cooking The Perfect Plant-Based Steak

It's fair to say that the unfavorable reputation of blandness that was once unjustly afforded to plant-based meat alternatives has mostly been left in the past. As vegan diets and plant-based cooking have continued to rise in popularity in recent years, so too has the art of crafting delicious plant-based steaks, with creative ingredients and innovative techniques coming together to create truly impressive results that rival any traditional meat steaks. But it's not just about mimicking meat, either. Much of the practice of creating a great plant-based steak comes from celebrating the unique flavors that come from hearty, earthy vegetables, as well as the ideal textures of firm plant proteins such as tofu that offer a substantial and satisfying bite.

However, although plant-based steaks are generally incredibly versatile, it can be a little tricky to know how to work with certain ingredients to produce a successful steak. There is considerable variation between not only meat and plant-based alternatives, but also between substitutes themselves. This can make securing success a bit difficult at times, especially if you're using an ingredient or a cooking technique that you're not all that used to.

For expert advice on how to ensure optimal outcomes every time, we spoke to Iosune Robles, vegan recipe developer and cook behind Simple Vegan Blog. Robles' valuable insights, on everything from selecting the right ingredient to achieving a perfectly crisp exterior, will provide you with everything you need to know about cooking a plant-based steak for guaranteed great results.