Beer, Chocolate, Cherries, And More Groceries That Will Be Harder To Get During The Port Strike

Early last week, we let our readers know about the possibility of a port strike on the East and Gulf coasts. Sure enough, negotiations failed to materialize into a working contract and the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) made good on its threat by initiating the strike on October 1. Roughly 45,000 dockworkers are now on strike with no substantive signs that the end is in sight.

In our initial coverage, we warned readers that bananas were going to be significantly affected by the strike and that hasn't changed. But with the strike in full swing we're getting a better picture of what other grocery items are affected. The products hardest hit are perishable goods since each day spent waiting to be unloaded is another day for natural bacteria to work its way into our food. Notable items to be aware of include sugar, cocoa, cherries, and imported beer, wine, and hard liquor.

Imported alcohol may seem like odd inclusions on this list since the alcohol content keeps bacterial decay at bay, but you should be paying attention to your beer's expiration date. Although the likelihood of mold growth in the presence of alcohol is diminished, you will see a decline in quality in terms of flavor for both wine and beer. There are refrigerated cargo containers that companies can use to transport perishable goods, but it's unclear what percentage of food items are protected in this way and how long the refrigeration can last.