Bananas May Soon Be Disappearing From American Grocery Store Shelves. Here's Why

The presidential election won't be until November, but that doesn't mean the country's problems are waiting around for somebody new to come and solve them. The most pressing issue looming on the horizon? Labor strikes.

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) is the longstanding union of dockworkers located on the East Coast. For 45,000 ILA members, a six-year contract is set to expire on October 1 and negotiations for the new contract have failed to materialize. With less than a week before the deadline, the threat of a strike is very real and potentially devastating economically. JPMorgan analysts predict the strike could cost the U.S. economy upwards of $5 billion per day at a time when the economy is just beginning to recover from the pandemic, the federal reserve has begun cutting interest rates, and inflation seems finally on the mend.

Although the strike would affect all goods coming through every major East Coast port, food will be particularly hard hit due to the fact that it's perishable. Depending on how long the strike lasts and how much food is condemned to the landfill, food prices could start to rise as supply begins to shrink. Most of the world's bananas are grown in India and they have become America's favorite fruit with roughly two-thirds arriving in the U.S. through East Coast ports.