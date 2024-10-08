The Spicy Ingredient You Need To Cook Extra Flavorful Cashews

Roasting raw nuts unlocks their full flavor potential, which is why when it comes to cashews, cooked is best. Although there are different ways to go about the process such as dry-roasting, we stand by frying cashews. Also referred to as oil-roasting, the technique evenly browns nuts to a beautiful bronze hue, amplifying their visual appeal. Frying also ensures the crunchiest of textures. Of course, the method even has its gustatory benefits, especially if the cashews are fried with a handful of piquant and peppery chiles.

Generally, fats meant for frying are neutral-tasting oils. While the oil used to toast cashews isn't able to contribute its own flavor, it does have the ability to take on flavors of the ingredients with which it's cooked — cue, dried chiles. When added to a bubbling wok of (otherwise flavorless) vegetable oil, the chile peppers release aromatic compounds that infuse the fat with fiery flavor and simultaneously season the cashews as they cook.

As for why chile peppers are the best ingredient for the job, the answer is simple. Chile peppers have a larger-than-life profile that allows them to add layers of depth to mild and mellow cashews. What's more? Their spiciness is extremely complementary against the nuts' buttery richness, making the hot and tangy peppers a must-have when oil-roasting cashews.