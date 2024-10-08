The Spicy Ingredient You Need To Cook Extra Flavorful Cashews
Roasting raw nuts unlocks their full flavor potential, which is why when it comes to cashews, cooked is best. Although there are different ways to go about the process such as dry-roasting, we stand by frying cashews. Also referred to as oil-roasting, the technique evenly browns nuts to a beautiful bronze hue, amplifying their visual appeal. Frying also ensures the crunchiest of textures. Of course, the method even has its gustatory benefits, especially if the cashews are fried with a handful of piquant and peppery chiles.
Generally, fats meant for frying are neutral-tasting oils. While the oil used to toast cashews isn't able to contribute its own flavor, it does have the ability to take on flavors of the ingredients with which it's cooked — cue, dried chiles. When added to a bubbling wok of (otherwise flavorless) vegetable oil, the chile peppers release aromatic compounds that infuse the fat with fiery flavor and simultaneously season the cashews as they cook.
As for why chile peppers are the best ingredient for the job, the answer is simple. Chile peppers have a larger-than-life profile that allows them to add layers of depth to mild and mellow cashews. What's more? Their spiciness is extremely complementary against the nuts' buttery richness, making the hot and tangy peppers a must-have when oil-roasting cashews.
A guide to customizing flame-kissed cashews
From tangy guajillo chiles to smoky chile de árbol to bold bird's eye, there are many types of chile peppers that can be used to flavor cashews. Additionally, even the degree of heat can be modified to suit preferences — use one or two chiles to impart a subtle spice, or incorporate more to give cashews a kick. Beyond fieriness, you can also boost complexity by tossing savory garlic cloves or citrusy curry leaves into the oil alongside chiles and cashews.
There's another opportunity to elevate flavor once the cashews have finished toasting in the chile-laced oil. All you need to do is toss the warm nuts with a handful of herbs, a dash of spices, or a seasoning of your choice. Not sure where to start? Heat can be heightened with a touch of cayenne powder or freshly ground black pepper, whereas spiciness could be balanced with tangy lime zest or a sprinkle of maple sugar. Otherwise, give cashews dimension with anything from sweet paprika to chaat masala to ranch dressing.
While it shouldn't be too hard putting the peppery nuts to good use (they make an awesome snack!), the cashews can also be worked into trail mix or a sweet and savory brittle. Alternatively, they can be a fabulous garnish for soups, salads, or pasta. Thanks to their punchy heat and decadent toastiness, the nuanced nuts will wow no matter how they're enjoyed.