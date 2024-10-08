Before Drinking Sake, Learn To Read The SMV Level

Sake is a versatile and delicious drink, but it's often misunderstood. It is not a wine as it is made from grain — in this case rice — instead of fruit juice. It is not a spirit since it's not distilled; it is, in fact, closer to a beer, but unique as a category on its own. It's not to be confused with rice wine, as the two are very different animals. Sake comes in different styles; some are dryer, some sweeter, and they can be filtered or unfiltered. But how can we tell the difference in taste? A good idea is to start by reading the SMV label, which stands by Sake Meter Value, known as Nihonshudo in Japanese. This is a scale used to determine the degree of dryness or sweetness of a sake by measuring the amount of residual sugar and alcohol it contains, therefore giving you an idea of its taste.

The SMV scale starts by giving water a score of zero, which is neutral, and then grading the sake with a positive value for dry, or a negative value for sweet. Therefore, a sake with a higher SMV will be drier, and as the amount of residual sugar increases, it's value will dip into the negative scale. Sake with higher residual sugar is also denser than dry sake.

Be aware, however, that SMV values are different from sake categories, which are determined by the degree of polishing of the rice grains used in brewing, and whether brewer's alcohol is added or not in the process.