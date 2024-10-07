How To Use Your Sous Vide To Level Up Your BBQ Brisket

A smoky beef brisket is one of the classic barbecue dishes, but it can be something people struggle to make well at home. While it's not necessarily a complex process, it does require extended time on the barbecue — and maintaining a constant temperature for upwards of six hours is often why home chefs aren't getting the results they're after.

By delegating the "slow and low" part of the cooking to a sous vide, you can free up some serious hands-on cooking time, as well as getting the consistent temperature that brisket requires. While the cooking actually takes longer, it's a set and forget operation, and you can do the whole thing from the comfort of your kitchen.

Start by seasoning your brisket with your favorite dry rub, then vacuum seal — you'll probably need to cut into two pieces and bag separately. Set the water bath for 155 degrees Fahrenheit and leave for 24-36 hours.

If you're worried that this method means missing out on the brisket bark, we've got you covered. Once the brisket has cooked, remove it from the bag and pat dry with paper towel. Apply more of the seasoning and cook in a 275-degree oven for 1.5 to 2 hours or until you have a nice crust.