How Sunny Anderson Makes Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Taste Food Network-Worthy

Mashed potatoes are a humble food, but they're also a classic. Thanksgiving dinner wouldn't be the same without them, nor would a plate of steak; something about their buttery simplicity makes them a perfect dish to break up a conglomeration of flavors and textures. But that doesn't mean they have to be boring. In fact, mashed potatoes should be treated like a blank canvas, full of infinite possibilities — even the store-bought ones, which make customization even easier, since the potatoes themselves don't require much preparation. Sunny Anderson, co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," likes to start with microwavable garlic-flavored mashed potatoes, adding lots of butter, fresh garlic, and chopped scallions for an elevated result.

Anderson's trick here is not to microwave them like you normally would, and this is one tip that you absolutely need for the best mashed potatoes. Instead, add them to a pot of melted butter with grated fresh garlic to amplify their bite even more. Not only will adding them to the pot make it feel like a slightly more intentional dish, but it will let you keep an eye on the potatoes' temperature and consistency. To top it off, chop up some fragrant scallions. Scallions add a vibrant pop of color and complement garlic well. Remove your potatoes from the stove, and wow your guests with mashed potatoes they'll never know came in a box.