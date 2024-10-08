How Sunny Anderson Makes Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Taste Food Network-Worthy
Mashed potatoes are a humble food, but they're also a classic. Thanksgiving dinner wouldn't be the same without them, nor would a plate of steak; something about their buttery simplicity makes them a perfect dish to break up a conglomeration of flavors and textures. But that doesn't mean they have to be boring. In fact, mashed potatoes should be treated like a blank canvas, full of infinite possibilities — even the store-bought ones, which make customization even easier, since the potatoes themselves don't require much preparation. Sunny Anderson, co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," likes to start with microwavable garlic-flavored mashed potatoes, adding lots of butter, fresh garlic, and chopped scallions for an elevated result.
Anderson's trick here is not to microwave them like you normally would, and this is one tip that you absolutely need for the best mashed potatoes. Instead, add them to a pot of melted butter with grated fresh garlic to amplify their bite even more. Not only will adding them to the pot make it feel like a slightly more intentional dish, but it will let you keep an eye on the potatoes' temperature and consistency. To top it off, chop up some fragrant scallions. Scallions add a vibrant pop of color and complement garlic well. Remove your potatoes from the stove, and wow your guests with mashed potatoes they'll never know came in a box.
Doctor up your store-bought mashed potatoes for minimal effort and maximum taste
If you're a regular user of store-bought mashed potatoes, you likely have a preferred brand. If you're new to the world of instant potatoes, though, we have a ranking of our favorite brands to help you decide. Our number one pick is Idahoan, which uses real Russet potatoes. Their plain flavor is good on its own, but Idahoan offers an impressive array of different flavor offerings, from roasted garlic to butter and herb. Whichever you choose, you're sure to find one that best suits your dinner table — and one you're excited to customize and make your own, whether you use Anderson's recipe or another.
Beyond Anderson's recipe, there are a myriad of other ways you can elevate a box of instant mashed potatoes. One of the most quintessential herbs to top off your serving is chives: They offer a nice punchy, fresh kick and, just like scallions, a pop of color. Beyond herbs, take your potatoes to the next level with some cheese. If your instant potatoes have been flavored already, you'll want to choose a cheese that best complements the other additional ingredients. However, if you're opting for plain and simple potatoes, cheeses like parmesan, cheddar, and even goat cheese can bring a richer flavor and texture to impress the masses.