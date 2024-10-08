Why You Should Consider Swapping Your Classic Pasta For Polenta

If your only experience with polenta is when your mother forced you to eat it as a child, it's time to revisit it. It's often misunderstood, largely because it often takes a backseat to its more popular cousin in the U.S., grits. But polenta, a type of cornmeal that's made by grinding up flint corn, is an Italian staple that can be used to make appetizers or entrees. And while pasta may be one of our favorite Italian dishes here in the U.S., there are plenty of good reasons to swap it out with this corn-based product instead.

For one, since polenta is made from corn, it's naturally gluten-free. There are, of course, gluten-free pasta alternatives on the market now (and we've ranked some of our favorites here), but using cornmeal means you can sidestep the process of searching for a tasty one entirely. Plus, polenta contains plenty of fiber and protein while still being low in fat and calories. But even with these benefits, you won't be sacrificing taste. Think of this ingredient as a rich, creamy bed for your favorite pasta sauce, as it easily soaks up other flavors. Its mild taste also means it's endlessly versatile, so you're free to experiment just like you are with noodles.