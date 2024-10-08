Order Vegan Pumpkin Cold Foam At Starbucks With This Simple Swap

As nut milk and plant-based options have exploded in recent years, Starbucks has begun to follow suit. It hopped on the oat milk train in 2021, although it debuted non-dairy versions of its cold foams as recently as the summer of 2024. When it comes to seasonal drinks, we're still waiting for a vegan version of the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte. But if you're open to experimenting with other options, it's possible to order a plant-based pumpkin cold foam.

Here's what you'll get: a Cold Brew with Nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam with pumpkin spice topping. The latter consists only of plant-based ingredients – cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves — while the nondairy vanilla sweet cream used in these cold foams is made with soy milk and oat milk. All the other components (brewed coffee and vanilla syrup) are plant-based. Meanwhile, the regular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew deploys milk in its vanilla sweet cream.

While you may be tempted to ask for pumpkin spice sauce in your foam, stay away from it if you want to keep your drink vegan. It contains condensed skim milk, which is exactly why the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte still can't be made plant-based.