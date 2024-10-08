Order Vegan Pumpkin Cold Foam At Starbucks With This Simple Swap
As nut milk and plant-based options have exploded in recent years, Starbucks has begun to follow suit. It hopped on the oat milk train in 2021, although it debuted non-dairy versions of its cold foams as recently as the summer of 2024. When it comes to seasonal drinks, we're still waiting for a vegan version of the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte. But if you're open to experimenting with other options, it's possible to order a plant-based pumpkin cold foam.
Here's what you'll get: a Cold Brew with Nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam with pumpkin spice topping. The latter consists only of plant-based ingredients – cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves — while the nondairy vanilla sweet cream used in these cold foams is made with soy milk and oat milk. All the other components (brewed coffee and vanilla syrup) are plant-based. Meanwhile, the regular Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew deploys milk in its vanilla sweet cream.
While you may be tempted to ask for pumpkin spice sauce in your foam, stay away from it if you want to keep your drink vegan. It contains condensed skim milk, which is exactly why the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte still can't be made plant-based.
Vegan fall drink options for your nondairy pumpkin cold foam
This isn't the only way you can use Nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam. Order it on an iced coffee, iced Americano, iced espresso, or nitro cold brew instead of the regular cold brew. Or, add your makeshift pumpkin cold foam to an Iced Shaken Espresso (which uses non-dairy classic syrup), Iced Latte, or Iced Flat White. You'll want to switch out the milk in these options, of course — but Starbucks makes this part easy by offering nondairy vanilla sweet cream, along with almond, coconut, oat, and soy milk.
Luckily, you don't have to settle for the basic version of these drinks if you don't want to. Starbucks' mocha sauce is vegan, so feel free to create a chocolate pumpkin concoction by adding in a few pumps (although you'll want to steer clear of the white mocha sauce, which contains dairy). If you want to maximize your fall flavors, however, order your drink with a few pumps of vegan caramel, vanilla, hazelnut, toffee nut, or cinnamon dolce syrups. And while the cinnamon dolce topping does contain butter, the cinnamon powder is a tasty vegan alternative.