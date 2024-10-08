This Creamy Ingredient Is Your Ultimate Secret Weapon For Juicy Grilled Shrimp

We're not trying to be dramatic, but grilled shrimp is truly an art — one that requires attention and nimble hands. Leave your prawns on heat for 30 seconds too long, and you'll be left with stringy seafood. A good marinade can prevent that outcome, and the main ingredient is likely already in your fridge.

While yogurt might not come to mind when you're attempting to spruce up shellfish, it's an effective marinade that will keep your shrimp juicy, well-seasoned, and impressive. Consider the last time you ordered tandoori chicken from your go-to Indian restaurant. When prepared adequately, the dish is blistered and charred with a tender interior — the result of a yogurt-based marinade.

There's science behind the magic of a yogurt marinade. Like citrus or vinegar, yogurt contains lactic acid, an ingredient that tenderizes meat and fish. But yogurt contains something else: calcium. A 1997 study published in the journal Poultry Science found that marinades containing high levels of calcium were more easily absorbed than their low-calcium counterparts. In other words, your shrimp may benefit more from a yogurt-based marinade than, say, a mixture of olive oil and lemon.

A yogurt marinade can be as simple as you'd like. Season plain Greek yogurt with salt and pepper, and don't bother rinsing the marinade before throwing your shrimp on the grill. You'll end up with a flavorful crust.