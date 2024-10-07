What Makes Costco's Lamb Leg A Must-Have Purchase?

The beauty of Costco lies within its low prices and grand selections. And for those who prefer to shop in bulk, this is the place to consume mass quantities. When you're looking to save money on animal-based proteins, consider the many best-value cuts of meat at Costco for a variety of budget-friendly meal options. One of the very best Costco meat items available has to be the Kirkland Signature brand lamb leg, which, at around six dollars or less per pound, is offered at a pretty unbeatable price. There are plenty of uses for a leg of lamb, and the possibilities are all the more realistic when you don't have to break the bank to get a quality piece of meat.

Aside from its bargain price, the biggest benefit of the Kirkland brand lamb leg is that it boasts the same quality as all of the other Costco brand goods. For one, it's sourced from Australia, where the majority of lambs are grass-fed and therefore imbued with a richer, gamier flavor. Even better is that it's boneless, meaning you're paying for a large hunk of meat that you won't have to debone. Simply trim the fat and prepare your lamb leg as a roast, in a stew, or in any number of the best lamb recipes out there. The value for the price is basically unbeatable and the meat can be stored in the freezer for later use.