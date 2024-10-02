Ina Garten Sold Dunkin' Donuts In College, But Not The Way You'd Think

As you may already know, Ina Garten has just released her memoir "Be Ready When the Luck Happens" and it's packed to the brim with insightful revelations about Ina Garten's life. The book is bubbling over with tiny details that bring the famous chef's journey up off of the page. One such detail shared in the book depicted a young Ina Garten, freshly back from her honeymoon, a little strapped for cash off at college.

In classic youthful fashion, Ina Garten had purchased a discounted fur blanket from a friend's father who happened to be a furrier; only she didn't have the funds to pay for it. Or rather, she did have some money that her husband had given her for the semester, but Ina Garten balked at the idea of using it all up on the very first day.

Drawing from the savvy wellspring that would carry the young girl to fame and fortune, Ina Garten went down to the local Dunkin' Donuts and bought a big box of the most popular types of donuts. She'd walk around the dorms in the morning, selling individual donuts to hungry students at a high markup, making some profit in the process. Before long, the upstart entrepreneur had paid for her fur blanket in full and discovered a lifelong talent for running her own business in the process.