Why Sour Cherries Should Become A Pantry Staple

Cherries are a big deal in the United States. Whether they're the star ingredient in various culinary delights like cherry crisps and cherry-filled clafoutis or eaten fresh, the average American eats about 2.6 pounds of them yearly. So, it's no surprise the country is the second largest cherry producer in the world. While there are more than 1,000 varieties of cherries grown in the U.S., most of us have only tried the most popular types of cherries, like Bing or Rainier. These sweet cherries are delicious, but for a truly pucker-producing experience, sour cherries are the way to go.

Having originated in Eastern Europe and Southwestern Asia, sour cherries are believed to have first arrived in the U.S. in the 1600s. Today, the U.S. produces between 275 and 300 million pounds per year. Often overshadowed by their sweeter counterparts, sour cherries should become a staple in your pantry. In culinary school, I learned to balance the flavor of sour cherries in sweet and savory dishes, and as a professional chef, I've used the frozen variety frequently to make the most flavorful bite-sized cherry tarts at events I've catered.

It can be tricky to find sour cherries fresh outside of the region they're grown in. But if you are able to score a bag, these tart gems pack a powerful punch with a unique taste.