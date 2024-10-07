The Salty And Sweet Addition Your Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls Need

If they're done right, homemade cinnamon rolls can be absolutely delicious. Whether you make them with packaged yeast or you utilize your bubbly sourdough starter, that soft and pillowy dough is dreamlike even without any toppings. Add cinnamon sugar and a bit of vanilla glaze, however, and you're one step closer to heaven. But not all of us have the time to whip up a batch of cinnamon rolls, and this is where those store-bought tubes come in handy. They taste great as-is, but if you want to put a personal spin on them, sub the traditional vanilla glaze with our salted caramel sauce for a unique sweet and salty combination.

Salted caramel is a seemingly ubiquitous flavor combination, but there's a reason why it's so popular. Caramel has such a sugary, rich flavor, and salt helps balance it, making it a satisfying flavor combo. Not to mention, the mix excites our taste buds so much that salted caramel actually releases endorphins in our brains. Basically, salted caramel is the key to happiness — but you didn't hear it from us.

Beyond being a fun and flavorful addition, salted caramel sauce goes well with the other ingredients in your store-bought cinnamon rolls; in particular, the cinnamon itself. Salt is a natural flavor enhancer, which means that the flavors present alongside it are accentuated. Cinnamon is a warm, autumnal spice, and when you combine it with buttery caramel, you get a comforting flavor that's perfect for the fall season.