What Is Crust Club? The Pie Franchise Owned By Crumbl's Co-Founder, Explained

Cookie behemoth Crumbl was recently in the news as it announced that it had purchased the popular Utah-based pie shop Crust Club. It might be interpreted as an unusual business decision by Crust Club's new owner, Crumbl's co-founder, Sawyer Hemsley, but he had already been planning to expand Crumbl's offerings to include savory items. Earlier in the year, Crumbl got rid of its recognizable chef-head logo and changed its name from Crumbl Cookies to the simpler Crumbl but retained its pink box. What appeared to be a substantial rebranding was, according to Hemsley — also Crumbl's Chief Branding Officer — instead an "enhancement" to refresh the company's image, and Crust Club fit ideally into his vision. When the Crust Club purchase was made known, a Crumbl spokesperson explained that it made sense because both companies shared a mission statement of bringing people together at the table.

Crust Club doesn't have national recognition yet, but it has many fans who have enjoyed the small company's sweet and savory pies for years. Crust Club was started in 2016 in Pleasant Grove, Utah by Valerie and Tyler Kukahiko as a home-baking business. As Valerie shared with Utah Business, finding the perfect chicken pot pie became an obsession and she resolved to make her own ultimate version. She continued to experiment with different types of pies, posting each new recipe on her blog, and got the itch to create a pie company. She also set up an Instagram account and was soon baking and selling pies from her kitchen.