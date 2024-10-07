A Mini-Skillet Cookie Bar Is Going To Be Your New Favorite Party Dessert
Being the life of the party means providing a robust offering of finger foods, sweet and savory snacks, and a refreshing batched beverage. It can also mean letting your guests get in on the fun — and there's nothing more fun than making your own dessert. Rather than putting out a tray of pre-made cookies that all look alike, try a mini-skillet cookie bar where everyone can individualize their sweet treats. It's a great way to invite your attendees to participate in the sweetness by crafting their own one-of-a-kind baked cookie with their choice of dough and toppings that get baked fresh. The taste and texture of a fresh-from-the-oven cookie is irresistible, and your dessert bar is sure to be a hit.
It's actually super simple to set up a make-your-own cookie bar, which can be made all the more convenient by purchasing a set of 4-inch KUHA Mini Cast Iron Skillets or slightly smaller 3.5-inch skillets from Modern Innovation. From there, it's a matter of choosing from a number of store-bought cookie dough brands to have a few different offerings on hand for people to choose from. Add a handful of bowls with different toppings such as crushed up candies, chocolate chips, or mini marshmallows, and let everyone press their dough into the skillet before popping them into the oven. You can also have some extra finishing touches on hand like ice cream to scoop on top of the warm cookies that will have everyone begging for more.
Tips for a successful mini-skillet cookie bar
First and foremost, the foundation of any build-your-own dessert bar is the tool you and your guests will be using. It's crucial to ensure your mini-skillets are safe for use in an oven before you start baking. You should also make a note of the bake times for each of the different doughs you provide so no one ends up with a raw or burnt cookie. One good idea to avoid over or under-baking these cookies is to select from a variety of edible cookie dough brands which can safely be consumed in raw form. This way even if you under-bake them, they can still be eaten and enjoyed — all the more if they come out extra gooey!
For toppings and finishing touches, consider the best cookie and ice cream pairings, like peanut butter cookies and chocolate ice cream, or chocolate chip cookies with coffee ice cream. You can also provide flavored whipped cream or frosting, icing, sprinkles, chocolate chips, and more. Think about different seasonal pairings such as pumpkin cookies with candy corn topping, winter spiced cookies with a drizzle of chocolate fudge, spring sugar cookies with candied fruits, or summer lemon cookies with rainbow sprinkles. Because these are mini, individual cookies, your guests can decorate and delight to their own preference and come out with a fresh, warm cookie that is fully customized to satisfy their sweet tooth.