A Mini-Skillet Cookie Bar Is Going To Be Your New Favorite Party Dessert

Being the life of the party means providing a robust offering of finger foods, sweet and savory snacks, and a refreshing batched beverage. It can also mean letting your guests get in on the fun — and there's nothing more fun than making your own dessert. Rather than putting out a tray of pre-made cookies that all look alike, try a mini-skillet cookie bar where everyone can individualize their sweet treats. It's a great way to invite your attendees to participate in the sweetness by crafting their own one-of-a-kind baked cookie with their choice of dough and toppings that get baked fresh. The taste and texture of a fresh-from-the-oven cookie is irresistible, and your dessert bar is sure to be a hit.

It's actually super simple to set up a make-your-own cookie bar, which can be made all the more convenient by purchasing a set of 4-inch KUHA Mini Cast Iron Skillets or slightly smaller 3.5-inch skillets from Modern Innovation. From there, it's a matter of choosing from a number of store-bought cookie dough brands to have a few different offerings on hand for people to choose from. Add a handful of bowls with different toppings such as crushed up candies, chocolate chips, or mini marshmallows, and let everyone press their dough into the skillet before popping them into the oven. You can also have some extra finishing touches on hand like ice cream to scoop on top of the warm cookies that will have everyone begging for more.