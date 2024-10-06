The Worthy Breadcrumb Swap For Delicious Gluten-Free Meatloaf
There are some foods that you might not realize contain gluten due to overlooked ingredients, like that meatloaf that made its way into your dinner rotation. No, beef doesn't naturally contain gluten but the breadcrumbs that bind the mixture together certainly do. There are gluten-free breadcrumbs at most grocery stores these days, but there's a single ingredient that works just as well — and it's likely already in your pantry. That's right, out of all of the gluten-free breadcrumb alternatives out there, rolled oats will make for a delicious meatloaf sans the gluten.
To start, pure, uncontaminated rolled oats are naturally gluten-free. The ingredient works so well because it functions as a binder to hold the ground meat, herbs, eggs, and other ingredients together in the same way that breadcrumbs do. Rolled oats also hold the moisture in the meatloaf so it's not dry when it's time to eat and serve. Another perk is that rolled oats have a rather mild flavor and the use of them will not alter the taste of your meatloaf — so don't worry too much about ruining your family's recipe with this gluten-free ingredient swap.
Just the right amount of rolled oats for gluten-free meatloaf
If you don't have a preferred meatloaf recipe, we have some options that you can adjust with rolled oats. Try our classic meatloaf recipe with lean ground chuck beef and fresh herbs. Another option is our southern meatloaf that combines ground beef with the likes of onion and green bell pepper. Both recipes use breadcrumbs or crushed crackers but will turn out fine with rolled oats.
To properly swap breadcrumbs with rolled oats, start with ⅔ cup of rolled oats for every ¼ cup of breadcrumbs in your recipe. Depending on what else goes into the mixture, you might have to adjust the amount. As for the best kind of rolled oats, any brand or variety of quick-cooking rolled oats should work. Instant oats are similar but have a softer texture, so you might want to skip instant oats in meatloaf. Steel-cut oats are harder and should also be avoided to ensure the right texture.
If you like seasoned breadcrumbs in your meatloaf, give the rolled oats a flavor boost with dried herbs like parsley or an Italian seasoning blend. Otherwise, garlic and onion powder that typically go into the mixture will add flavor to every bite too. Mustard powder, cayenne pepper, and chili powder will bring heat to the dish. And while you're at it, here are more unexpected things that need to be in your meatloaf, like mushrooms.