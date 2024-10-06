The Worthy Breadcrumb Swap For Delicious Gluten-Free Meatloaf

There are some foods that you might not realize contain gluten due to overlooked ingredients, like that meatloaf that made its way into your dinner rotation. No, beef doesn't naturally contain gluten but the breadcrumbs that bind the mixture together certainly do. There are gluten-free breadcrumbs at most grocery stores these days, but there's a single ingredient that works just as well — and it's likely already in your pantry. That's right, out of all of the gluten-free breadcrumb alternatives out there, rolled oats will make for a delicious meatloaf sans the gluten.

To start, pure, uncontaminated rolled oats are naturally gluten-free. The ingredient works so well because it functions as a binder to hold the ground meat, herbs, eggs, and other ingredients together in the same way that breadcrumbs do. Rolled oats also hold the moisture in the meatloaf so it's not dry when it's time to eat and serve. Another perk is that rolled oats have a rather mild flavor and the use of them will not alter the taste of your meatloaf — so don't worry too much about ruining your family's recipe with this gluten-free ingredient swap.