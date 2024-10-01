We Tried The Katz's Deli X Row 7 One-Day-Only Vegetarian 'Pastrami' Sandwich

An institution on New York City's Lower East Side, Katz's Delicatessen has been serving up Jewish (but not kosher) classics since the late 1800s. The shop is best known for two things: the iconic "I'll have what she's having" scene from "When Harry Met Sally" and towering, $20+ pastrami sandwiches.

As a longtime East Village resident and former LES history museum worker, I know Katz's. I've given directions to it more times than I can count and even visited on a handful of occasions when friends and relatives wanted to see what all the hubbub was about. However, as an even longer-time vegetarian, what I haven't done is eaten there — that is, until last weekend.

In a collaboration that almost seems like it was created for me, bougie seed-turned-produce company Row 7 (helmed by chef Dan Barber of Blue Hill fame) and Katz's teamed up to create a vegetarian take on the deli's famous meaty behemoth, served at the delicatessen for one day only. This was my chance to finally sink my teeth into a piece of neighborhood history.