Can You Brew Chai In Your Nespresso Machine?
While a morning cup of Joe is the best way to front-load for a heavy morning of activity, a comforting mug of aromatic chai is the perfect way to unwind in the evening when the day is done. The problem is that a traditional cup of chai, spiced with cinnamon and cardamom, needs a slow simmer to create that characteristic body and depth of flavor. Luckily, you can cheat the system and use your Nespresso machine to brew your chai for you instead of stirring your blend of tea at the stove.
While Nespresso doesn't stock branded chai capsules, you can safely use compatible pods from other sources, such as Amazon, saving you heaps of time. For example, OzPod chai tea capsules come in packs of 15 and can be slotted into a Nespresso machine in the same way as a regular coffee pod. All you need to do is add a dash of milk to your chai to create a creamy, fragrant beverage once your machine has worked its magic. Feel free to experiment with plant milks to make a customized chai or even drizzle in a touch of condensed milk for a sweeter, richer textured drink with a thicker body. Alternatively, consider using Nespresso compatible chai capsules that combine the milk within the pod itself, such as these Republic of Tea oat milk chai pods. These all-in-one capsules can be enjoyed as they are or topped with whipped cream or layer of hot foam.
Why doesn't Nespresso make chai capsules?
Nespresso doesn't make chai or hot chocolate capsules because the brand is committed to focusing it's expertise on coffee alone. This smart move means the Nespresso name is solely associated with high-quality caffeinated beverages, unlike other coffee machine brands, such as Nescafe, that offer hot chocolate and chococino capsules, or Tassimo, which stocks its own compatible chai latte and green tea capsules for use in Bosch machines.
However, there's nothing stopping you from experimenting with non-branded capsules and figuring out which variety ticks all your boxes. Why not consider using your brewed sweetened chai in an array of scrumptious dessert recipes? For example, you could easily whip cooled chai into frosting for cupcakes or splash it into an overnight chia pudding to boost its flavor and lend it a spiced, warming aroma. In fact, chai works particularly well in fall recipes that feature cinnamon and mixed spice, such as apple pie or streusel bread, because they double down on the inviting fragrance and complexity. Chai capsules that don't contain milk also make the perfect hot liquid to soak dates or raisins in to plump them up before making a sticky toffee pudding or spotted dick.