Can You Brew Chai In Your Nespresso Machine?

While a morning cup of Joe is the best way to front-load for a heavy morning of activity, a comforting mug of aromatic chai is the perfect way to unwind in the evening when the day is done. The problem is that a traditional cup of chai, spiced with cinnamon and cardamom, needs a slow simmer to create that characteristic body and depth of flavor. Luckily, you can cheat the system and use your Nespresso machine to brew your chai for you instead of stirring your blend of tea at the stove.

While Nespresso doesn't stock branded chai capsules, you can safely use compatible pods from other sources, such as Amazon, saving you heaps of time. For example, OzPod chai tea capsules come in packs of 15 and can be slotted into a Nespresso machine in the same way as a regular coffee pod. All you need to do is add a dash of milk to your chai to create a creamy, fragrant beverage once your machine has worked its magic. Feel free to experiment with plant milks to make a customized chai or even drizzle in a touch of condensed milk for a sweeter, richer textured drink with a thicker body. Alternatively, consider using Nespresso compatible chai capsules that combine the milk within the pod itself, such as these Republic of Tea oat milk chai pods. These all-in-one capsules can be enjoyed as they are or topped with whipped cream or layer of hot foam.