Why You Should Absolutely Never Grill With Freshly Cut Wood

Getting your hands on some freshly cut firewood might seem like a win for cutting down on your grilling fuel costs, but we have bad news for you. This green, unseasoned wood should never be used to barbecue.

Wood that's fresh from the tree is still filled with sap and moisture. For this reason alone, you're going to have a tough time getting a consistent temperature. With the high water content the wood will burn unevenly, and may even steam your food rather than grilling it. The sap from green wood can also release strong smelling smoke as it burns, which will give your grilled steak a less-than-stellar flavor.

Finally, but possibly most importantly, is that if you're sourcing your own wood for the grill, you could be cutting trees that are toxic when burned, like oleander and sassafras. Unless you're sure of what you're using, it's better to err on the side of caution.