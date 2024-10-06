Why You Should Absolutely Never Grill With Freshly Cut Wood
Getting your hands on some freshly cut firewood might seem like a win for cutting down on your grilling fuel costs, but we have bad news for you. This green, unseasoned wood should never be used to barbecue.
Wood that's fresh from the tree is still filled with sap and moisture. For this reason alone, you're going to have a tough time getting a consistent temperature. With the high water content the wood will burn unevenly, and may even steam your food rather than grilling it. The sap from green wood can also release strong smelling smoke as it burns, which will give your grilled steak a less-than-stellar flavor.
Finally, but possibly most importantly, is that if you're sourcing your own wood for the grill, you could be cutting trees that are toxic when burned, like oleander and sassafras. Unless you're sure of what you're using, it's better to err on the side of caution.
How to choose wood for the best results on your grill
You can, of course, dry your freshly cut wood to use for cooking. But depending on the type of wood, this is going to take anywhere from 6 to 18 months. If you want your grilled corn on the cob a little sooner than that, you'll have to buy some barbecue wood.
Wood or wood chips that are sold for grilling or smoking have been dried to remove most of the water content, either by kiln-drying or being left to sit for long periods. Commercial firewood can have a water content of anywhere from 5% water to 30%, with the dryer woods burning hotter and faster. You may want to experiment with different woods, or even use a combination.
Another important decision is the type of wood you use for grilling, as each will have different burning characteristics and add different flavors to your dishes. Applewood is mild but sweet, and a good choice when grilling pork. Pecan offers a nutty smokiness, but its main benefit is that it burns slowly, perfect for anything that needs a long cooking time like beef ribs or lamb shoulder.