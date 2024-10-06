The North Carolina Ice Cream So Spicy You Need To Sign A Waiver To Taste It

When people think of spicy food, they tend to think of hot dishes like curries, stir fry, or tacos; but there's one North Carolina business that's bucking the trend. Sunni Sky's is an ice cream parlor located in Angier, North Carolina and the menu is full of delicious sounding flavors like Cappuccino Crunch and Peanut Butter Fudge. But if you're feeling adventurous, this popular ice cream spot also has two ice cream flavors that are so spicy you need to sign a waiver to even get a chance to try them: Cold Sweat and Exit Wound.

Cold Sweat uses an ice cream base flavored with a mixture of three different hot sauces and loaded with chunks of different kinds of chili peppers, including Thai chilis, pequin peppers, and habanero peppers. The heat in habanero is mostly found in the seeds, which Sunni Sky's leaves in to really amplify the ice cream's kick.

We are big fans of trying unusual hot sauce brands, but the selection for Cold Sweat has us in a fever just thinking about it. Cold Sweat uses a mixture of Dave's Ultimate Insanity sauce (which has a Scoville rating of 250,000), Blair's Mega Death Sauce (550,000 Scoville units), and Dave's Private Reserve, which uses ghost pepper as its base. Once you sign the waiver, there's really only one rule: you have to chew the peppers or, as the owner says with a smile, you're going to regret it later.