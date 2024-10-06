The North Carolina Ice Cream So Spicy You Need To Sign A Waiver To Taste It
When people think of spicy food, they tend to think of hot dishes like curries, stir fry, or tacos; but there's one North Carolina business that's bucking the trend. Sunni Sky's is an ice cream parlor located in Angier, North Carolina and the menu is full of delicious sounding flavors like Cappuccino Crunch and Peanut Butter Fudge. But if you're feeling adventurous, this popular ice cream spot also has two ice cream flavors that are so spicy you need to sign a waiver to even get a chance to try them: Cold Sweat and Exit Wound.
Cold Sweat uses an ice cream base flavored with a mixture of three different hot sauces and loaded with chunks of different kinds of chili peppers, including Thai chilis, pequin peppers, and habanero peppers. The heat in habanero is mostly found in the seeds, which Sunni Sky's leaves in to really amplify the ice cream's kick.
We are big fans of trying unusual hot sauce brands, but the selection for Cold Sweat has us in a fever just thinking about it. Cold Sweat uses a mixture of Dave's Ultimate Insanity sauce (which has a Scoville rating of 250,000), Blair's Mega Death Sauce (550,000 Scoville units), and Dave's Private Reserve, which uses ghost pepper as its base. Once you sign the waiver, there's really only one rule: you have to chew the peppers or, as the owner says with a smile, you're going to regret it later.
Exit Wound is ice cream for masochists and hot pepper heads
Believe it or not, Sunni Sky's Exit Wound makes Cold Sweat look like springtime frollicks. Exit Wound contains a chili pepper extract called Oleoresin Capsicum which has been measured at up to 3 million Scoville units. The rest of the ingredients involved aren't publicly disclosed, but Exit Wound has a reputation of bringing people to their knees even if it doesn't contain the world's hottest pepper.
Between the two, the Exit Wound waiver is even more aggressively off-putting; which is the point of the waivers in the first place. It doesn't appear that the company has ever needed to use the waivers as a legal defense, they're there to inform people that these ice creams are not for the faint of heart. Cold Sweat's waiver warns against consuming the ice cream for expectant mothers, people with vision problems, and people with "bleeding problems." It also gives a disclaimer that says, "What is painful going in will be painful upon exit." If that's not enough to turn you away, all you have to do is sign.
Exit Wound's waiver, on the other hand, starts with a huge red "Warning" surrounded with exclamation points. In no unclear language, the waiver actively tries to dissuade potential consumers from taking on the ice cream challenge. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to sample Exit Wound and it must be consumed on the premises, so you know it means business.