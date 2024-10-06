Here's What Bracketing Means At A Restaurant (And How It Costs You Money)

Chefs may develop the dishes, but they'll leave the menu engineering to a marketing wiz. To the average customer, a menu probably looks like nothing more than a well-designed list of what's for lunch, but months (or even years) of research and planning are often put into that one seemingly innocuous piece of paper. Restaurant menus first draw us in with bold fonts and bright borders, and then often manipulate us into spending more than we intended, largely with a deceptively simple menu technique known as bracketing. This ploy tricks our brains by offering several similar items at a range of price points.

Let's say you planned on getting a quick glass of happy hour wine, but after perusing the menu you see that for only $4 more, you can get a pricier pour — and that has to be better than the cheapest option, right? The assumption is that with a higher price comes higher quality, but that's not always even the case. With a third more expensive glass on the list, the mid-tier option starts to look like the most sensible choice. That decision might have felt like a win, but you were actually just a victim of bracketing, a classic menu trick designed to get you to order more expensive items. While the range of costs may come off as friendly suggestions, it's a calculated offering designed to reel patrons in and then mess with their price perception, pulling a subtle bait and switch.