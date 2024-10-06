The Country That Produces The Most Bread In The World By 4 Million Tonnes

Here in the U.S., we love our carbs. In fact, we can justify eating bread for every meal, whether it's French toast for breakfast, BLTs with soft sandwich bread for lunch, or grilled cheeses for dinner. Yet as much as we love the stuff here in the U.S., Turkey actually consumes more bread per capita than any other country in the world, according to the Guinness World Records.

But where does the world's supply of bread come from? The U.S. produces more bread and bakery products than any other country in the world, according to BizCommunity. From 2007 to 2016, we generated a whopping 13.9 million tonnes, while the countries that followed — China, Russia, Germany, the UK, and Egypt — supplied at least 4 million tonnes less. China produced 9.2 million tonnes and Russia 8.8 million, while Germany only produced 5.8 million, the UK 5.7 million, and Egypt 4.6 million. And yet, it seems like we collectively tend to eat bread and bakery items made in our home countries, as exports only made up 9% of the global output in 2016.