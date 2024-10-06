How To Grill The Best Spring Onions On A Gas Or Charcoal Grill

You can prepare either of them the same way, rinsing them and trimming off any wilted portions, along with the very bottom of the bulb. Then slather them with oil and toss onto a hot grill. After about four minutes of cooking, turn them once, allowing the vegetables to soften and develop grill marks on both sides. On a gas grill, you may need to close the cover to keep the heat in while they cook, but a charcoal grill may be hot enough on its own. Continue cooking until you can pierce both the green and white parts with a fork — about eight to 10 minutes in total. Watch them carefully, moving them off the direct flame if necessary to keep them from getting too charred.

So what do grilled spring onions go with? Just about everything! They're a perfect complement to grilled steak, but don't stop there. Try them atop a burger or grilled portobello mushroom, inside fajitas, or as part of a taco bar. They're also fantastic mixed with grilled zucchini, tomatoes, or red peppers, or as a topping for your backyard oven pizza. Any way you use them, spring onions are a great addition to your grilling game.