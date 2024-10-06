The Georgia Restaurant That's Rated Yelp's #1 Fried Chicken Spot In The US

Most Yelp reviewers agree that the chicken is "crispy, hot, and well seasoned," served in large portions so "you definitely get your money's worth of food." They also have take-out boxes easily accessible so you can pack your leftovers to go. A reviewer is thankful that "they offer complimentary paper bowls, gloves, utensils[,] and water," and another recommends to "be sure and use the plastic gloves. You'll also use plenty of napkins." Reviewers also note the staff are kind and attentive, willing to explain the complicated dishes.

Among the drawbacks, diners note the restaurant "is small, with limited seating, so oftentimes there is a waitlist for tables" but Kimchi Red's owner remarks that the location in Suwanee is more spacious. Various reviewers say that the food can take a while to come out because "everything is made fresh," so "it's worth it." Others say it is best to take the food to go, however, some of the dishes don't travel well as the chicken gets soggy with so many toppings and sticky sauces piled on top. So it seems that, for those who want to experience the #1 fried chicken in the United States, according to Yelp, the best option is to go early, be patient, and eat at the restaurant.