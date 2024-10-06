The Georgia Restaurant That's Rated Yelp's #1 Fried Chicken Spot In The US
Of all the fried chicken shops in the United States, Yelp has chosen a family-owned business in Alpharetta, Georgia, as the best spot to enjoy this Southern favorite, and it's not what most people would think. Kimchi Red, a fast-casual restaurant serving Korean-style fried chicken, is currently the number one spot for the dish. Even more surprisingly, Kimchi Red has been open just a couple of years and has only recently opened a second location in Suwanee.
Kimchi Red's menu offers Korean dishes such as dumplings, japchae, bulgogi, and galbi, but it's the fried chicken in many presentations that's the star of the show. You can order wings, boneless, or full chicken pieces in half or whole. The K-Crispy chicken can be ordered as is or topped with a variety of items and sauces in mild, medium, or hot. Popular favorites include the Spicy Jeonju — super crispy fried chicken tossed in a sweet tangy soy sauce with red pepper oil, and the Honey Butter Pepper chicken, which a reviewer describes as crunchy on the outside and extremely tender on the inside. If you're ready to go over the top, get the Red Buldak, described as "cheesy, creamy, spicy buldak ramen served on a bed of crispy fried chicken [and] topped off with an egg."
What yelp says about Kimchi Red's fried chicken
Most Yelp reviewers agree that the chicken is "crispy, hot, and well seasoned," served in large portions so "you definitely get your money's worth of food." They also have take-out boxes easily accessible so you can pack your leftovers to go. A reviewer is thankful that "they offer complimentary paper bowls, gloves, utensils[,] and water," and another recommends to "be sure and use the plastic gloves. You'll also use plenty of napkins." Reviewers also note the staff are kind and attentive, willing to explain the complicated dishes.
Among the drawbacks, diners note the restaurant "is small, with limited seating, so oftentimes there is a waitlist for tables" but Kimchi Red's owner remarks that the location in Suwanee is more spacious. Various reviewers say that the food can take a while to come out because "everything is made fresh," so "it's worth it." Others say it is best to take the food to go, however, some of the dishes don't travel well as the chicken gets soggy with so many toppings and sticky sauces piled on top. So it seems that, for those who want to experience the #1 fried chicken in the United States, according to Yelp, the best option is to go early, be patient, and eat at the restaurant.