We're Only Using One Cold Foam In Our Coffee Drinks This Fall

The start of fall signifies the start of pumpkin spice season, which means it's time for pumpkin spice coffee. You can certainly order a PSL from your favorite cafe or even whip up your own pumpkin spice syrup at home. However, there's yet one other option for adding the flavor of fall to morning's coziest beverage. Enter, pumpkin spice cold foam — a store-bought ingredient certain to satisfy all of your seasonal cravings.

This year, International Delight released a Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam Creamer, which ranks as one of Tasting Table's 27 best pumpkin spice products. The creamer is a great option for sprucing up your coffee — no Starbucks stop necessary. To make matters easier, the creamer operates like a whipped cream, layering the top of your coffee with a pumpkin-flavored cold foam. The foam also acts as a sweetener, allowing you to enhance flavor according to your own preferences.

International Delight, however, isn't the only option for twisting your cold foam with all things pumpkin. Alternatively, you can make your own seasonal coffee foam, maximizing fall's best flavor.