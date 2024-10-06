We're Only Using One Cold Foam In Our Coffee Drinks This Fall
The start of fall signifies the start of pumpkin spice season, which means it's time for pumpkin spice coffee. You can certainly order a PSL from your favorite cafe or even whip up your own pumpkin spice syrup at home. However, there's yet one other option for adding the flavor of fall to morning's coziest beverage. Enter, pumpkin spice cold foam — a store-bought ingredient certain to satisfy all of your seasonal cravings.
This year, International Delight released a Pumpkin Pie Spice Cold Foam Creamer, which ranks as one of Tasting Table's 27 best pumpkin spice products. The creamer is a great option for sprucing up your coffee — no Starbucks stop necessary. To make matters easier, the creamer operates like a whipped cream, layering the top of your coffee with a pumpkin-flavored cold foam. The foam also acts as a sweetener, allowing you to enhance flavor according to your own preferences.
International Delight, however, isn't the only option for twisting your cold foam with all things pumpkin. Alternatively, you can make your own seasonal coffee foam, maximizing fall's best flavor.
Experiment with pumpkin spice cold foam to sweeten your morning coffee
You have the entire year to use a plain or vanilla cold foam, so why not embrace all things pumpkin while you have the chance? If you choose not to buy International Delight's creamer, you can alternatively make a version for yourself.
For instance, a homemade pumpkin cream cold foam may mix heavy cream with sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin pie spices. Or, to simplify the process, you can just froth your milk — or milk with cream for added thickness and richness — alongside your go-to pumpkin spice syrup. You have a few options for acquiring your pumpkin spice cold foam, but no matter whether you buy it or make it, you'll use it all season long.
In case the foam still doesn't meet all of your pumpkin whims, you can up the spice factor even more. Use International Delight's cold foam on a coffee that's already flavored with pumpkin spice syrup. Then, wash the whole drink down with a piece of moist pumpkin bread. After all, it's only October once a year.