11 Popular Types Of Stuffed Pastas, Explained

When it comes to pasta, spaghetti and macaroni have their place in the pantry of virtually every home cook, but stuffed pasta is a more luxurious option if you're in the mood to upgrade your midweek dinners. A comfort food that is both satisfying and packed with flavor, the wide variety of stuffed pasta means that you can choose an option that suits your family's tastes and the occasion.

For most of us, our stuffed pasta comfort zone involves ravioli and tortellini, but there are dozens of shapes and fillings out there just waiting to be explored. From meat-filled agnolotti to pumpkin-stuffed mezzelune, there's a world of lesser-known pasta dishes out there that can inject some fresh flavor into your meals.

While many Italians will tell you that each pasta type has a perfect sauce to match it, the great thing about introducing new stuffed pasta is that you can try it out with various sauces to see which one suits you best. From a classic marinara to a truffle-laced indulgent cream sauce, there's a sauce and pasta combination to suit everyone. So grab your apron, and let's explore 11 types of stuffed pasta that you can add to your must-try list.