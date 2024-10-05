How To Store Homemade Coffee Creamer And How Long It Lasts
There are some great coffee creamer brands available, but making coffee creamer at home is a great way to get creative with flavors and gives you more control over the ingredients involved. But if you're going to go through the trouble of whipping up a batch of homemade coffee creamer, you ought to know how to store it correctly. We recently discussed the topic with Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista champ, and 2021 World Barista runner-up.
"Store [homemade coffee creamer] in a jar or container in the refrigerator," Allen told Tasting Table. One of the best features of homemade coffee creamer from a health perspective is that is isn't packed to the brim with thickeners and preservatives. The downside is that your homemade version is going to spoil easier and faster. Using a sealed container will protect the creamer from the open air, increasing its life span and maintaining its quality.
"It may need to be shaken or stirred before using in case ingredients are separating after sitting," Allen continued. Separation is natural, but the important part is knowing when your coffee creamer has gone bad. "Best practice would be five days after creation, but I usually just make sure things pass the smell-good test." It would be a good idea to check the expiration date of the ingredients you use as well.
Alternate ideas for storing homemade coffee creamer
If five days isn't long enough you do have other options. The easiest alternative would be to freeze the coffee creamer. This should extend the shelf life for a couple of months but be aware that the contents are almost certain to separate. When you thaw the creamer, you may need to put it in a blender to force the contents to come together. Depending on how much you have left, you could also freeze the coffee creamer in several small airtight containers. That way, you can thaw it out a bit at a time and use as needed. Using an ice cube tray could be a fun trick, though you'll need to adjust for temperature since it will cool your coffee substantially.
Another option would be to find creative ways to use coffee creamer that don't have anything to do with your morning cup of joe. Use it in baked goods, incorporate it into your breakfast, or add it into a smoothie. If you don't think you drink enough coffee, this can be a great way to avoid food waste.
There are plenty of mistakes that people make with homemade coffee creamer, but proper storage doesn't need to be one of them. As long as you remember that your homemade version will spoil faster because it has fewer preservatives, you'll be fine.