How To Store Homemade Coffee Creamer And How Long It Lasts

There are some great coffee creamer brands available, but making coffee creamer at home is a great way to get creative with flavors and gives you more control over the ingredients involved. But if you're going to go through the trouble of whipping up a batch of homemade coffee creamer, you ought to know how to store it correctly. We recently discussed the topic with Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista champ, and 2021 World Barista runner-up.

"Store [homemade coffee creamer] in a jar or container in the refrigerator," Allen told Tasting Table. One of the best features of homemade coffee creamer from a health perspective is that is isn't packed to the brim with thickeners and preservatives. The downside is that your homemade version is going to spoil easier and faster. Using a sealed container will protect the creamer from the open air, increasing its life span and maintaining its quality.

"It may need to be shaken or stirred before using in case ingredients are separating after sitting," Allen continued. Separation is natural, but the important part is knowing when your coffee creamer has gone bad. "Best practice would be five days after creation, but I usually just make sure things pass the smell-good test." It would be a good idea to check the expiration date of the ingredients you use as well.