S'mores Dip Is The Decadent Dessert Every Air Fryer Owner Needs To Try
Air fryer s'mores dip may sound like the kind of creation that evolved from a fever dream experienced on a camping trip, but we sure are glad it exists. This sweet and decadent dip brings the nostalgic flavor of campfire s'mores indoors so you can swipe chips, crackers, bread, and fruit into the dip to present as a party dish or to enjoy alone as an afternoon reward. While you can make this delicious recipe simply by using only three ingredients, you can also wild out and make your treat as complex and layered as your cravings call for.
Pack a sugar-coated ramekin or air-fryer-safe dish with layers of chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers. The crackers can be placed along the base of the ramekin to cradle the chocolate, marshmallows, and any other ingredients you want to add to your dip recipe. You'll want to protect the basket of your air fryer against spills with parchment paper so you'll have an easier time cleaning up if ingredients bubble over the edge of the ramekin. When placed into an air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll have a sweet, gooey dip to slather onto toast in as little as 5 minutes.
Simple sweetness served in a flash
Once you have the basic dip-making process down, you can get to embellishing your s'mores dip recipe with added spices and seasonings. Create flavors that make use of seasonal ingredients or play up party themes, like using homemade peppermint marshmallows or adding a dusting of freshly ground pumpkin pie spice. Crown your dip with cookie crumbles, chopped nuts, or flaky sea salt before serving.
Individual ramekins can be served to dinner party guests and be customized according to preferences, or you can organize a DIY buffet table with dishes of various toppings, sauces, and accouterments for friends to dress up their desserts as they please. Not only can s'mores dip be enhanced by swirls of Nutella and caramel, but the dip can be easily dolloped on top of servings of ice cream or Greek yogurt and spread across homemade muffins and cupcakes. Should you want to enjoy the decadent spread with buttery pieces of French toast and a morning coffee, we certainly can't blame you. This is a recipe well worth repeating, any time of day.