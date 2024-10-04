The Warm Spice That Belongs In Your Mac And Cheese

As far as comfort foods go, you can't do much better than mac and cheese. The all-American dish has a richness and a one-dimensional quality that is easy on the palate and endlessly craveable. However, if your mac and cheese calls for a little something extra, a warming spice is the perfect solution. And what spice is perfectly suited to the task? Nutmeg.

Nutmeg may be more commonly associated with holiday desserts and baked goods, but the spice is actually a fantastic complement to savory dishes as well. It has a pungent aroma and its taste skews sweet, which can help accentuate any reticent sweetness of the dairy in your mac and cheese and contrast the more savory cheese in the mix. Its pungency adds another dimension to the combo and is a good foil to the creamy-richness of mac and cheese. This tip is a favorite of Martha Stewart, and as far as solutions for adding nuance to your dish go, they don't get much easier.