Turn Your Apple Pie Into A Delicious Cake With One Store-Bought Staple

Apple pie is among the most iconic desserts to ring in the fall. While you can buy a premade pie shell at the grocery store, it just takes one store-bought staple to transform apple pie into a delicious cake. Store-bought cake mix is a tasty alternative to pie crust for a fluffy base to a spiced apple filling mixture. You'll get the wonderful taste of apple pie and vanilla with a novel and comforting contrast of tender cooked apples to a fluffy, airy cake crumb. Plus, you can customize the recipe with additional ingredients like nuts, oats, or crumbled toppings.

To make an apple cake, prepare the cake mix and apple filling separately. You can bolster the white cake mix with milk, butter, and whipped egg whites instead of the water and oil it typically calls for. In addition to enhancing flavor with dairy richness, the egg whites will help the batter rise and keep the apples from sinking to the bottom of the baking pan.

After mixing the cake mix and stirring lemon juice, spices, and sugar in with your apples, you're ready to assemble and bake your cake. Pour the cake into a buttered or greased baking pan, top it with the apple mixture and any other topping that you have in mind, and bake the cake at 350 degrees for around 50 minutes. Cover the cake with tin foil for 40 of the 50 minutes in the oven to keep the cake moist.