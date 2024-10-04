The Absolute Best Cut Of Pork For Making Meatballs

Meatballs are one of those comfort dishes that you'll find in some form in most international cuisines. However, despite the dozens of delicious meatball recipes available, it's hard to beat the classic pork style. Rich, savory, and ever-so-slightly sweet, pork meatballs are incredibly versatile and can be paired with all sorts of tasty sauces. The best part is that meatballs are super easy to make at home if you have the know-how, and there are plenty of tips and tricks for crafting the perfect pork meatballs. However, there's one factor that supersedes all of those: the cut of meat you're using.

Meatballs are made with ground pork, but they're not always made from the same cut of meat. Whether you're buying pre-ground meat or grinding it yourself, pork shoulder is the best pick for meatballs, and it all comes down to the fat ratio. Flavor aside, the best meatballs are moist and juicy but still manage to hold their shape. Fatty cuts — like pork belly — can result in greasy meatballs with an unbalanced texture, while leaner cuts — such as pork loin — can dry out and lead to crumbly, less-flavorful meatballs. The sweet spot is a fat content between 20 to 30%, which is what we typically get with a shoulder cut. Not only is it easy to grind consistently for a uniform texture, but the connective tissues and marbling in the shoulder result in a tasty and tender meatball that won't fall apart during cooking.