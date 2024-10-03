The Absolute Best Way To Sweeten Homemade Coffee Creamer Without Adding Sugar

Buying processed food at the grocery store is a convenient way to stock your fridge, but a little effort in the kitchen can give you more control over what exactly you're putting into your body. One major cause for concern among the public is the added sugar content in their food products, and coffee creamers are notorious for piling it on. We recently had a chance to talk about the topic with Andrea Allen, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, 2020 U.S. Barista champ, and 2021 World Barista runner-up.

Allen is a big proponent of making coffee creamer at home, but she has a unique spin on how to add sweetness that doesn't have anything to do with sugar. "My favorite way is using pure monk fruit," Allen told Tasting Table. "Pure monk fruit is ultra concentrated and sweet. With just a couple pinches, you can really have some great sweetness going on." Having only been approved by the FDA as recently as 2010, there's a lot that people don't know about monk fruit sweetener.

The main thing to keep in mind is that monk fruit is estimated to be roughly 200 times sweeter than sugar. What that means for you in this particular instance is that you probably don't need as much monk fruit as you might assume. Allen says, "A half teaspoon to a couple cups of liquid is best practice. You can always add more, but you, of course, can't take it away."