Review: Starbucks' Guatemala Casi Cielo Whole Bean Coffee Is A Nuanced Brew Worth Trying

While many people associate Starbucks with lattes, cold foam cold brew, and Frappuccinos, the ever-popular coffee chain also keeps things classic with black coffee. If you were to order a hot, black coffee in-store, there's a good chance you'll face a trio of choices: Pike Place, a medium roast blend, Veranda blend, which is a light or blonde roast coffee, and caffe Verona, a dark roast. Avid Starbucks fans likely know that the chain's coffee scope stretches far beyond these three general selections, and if you were to buy a bag of whole bean coffee at a Starbucks location, you're going to come across a larger variety of coffee, including specialty blends.

Enter Starbucks' Guatemala Casi Cielo, a medium roast, single-origin blend that first came on the scene in 2004 and has made its annual return, with 2024 marking its 20th anniversary. Boasting "notes of bright Meyer lemon and cocoa nibs," according to its packaging, Casi Cielo translates from Spanish to "almost heaven," but does the coffee live up to its name? I sampled Casi Cielo to determine whether or not it's worth it to flock to your nearest Starbucks to grab a bag. Aside from flavor, which is the most important factor, I'm also considering accessibility, price, and overall value.

