The Starbucks Coffee Blend Baristas Love (But You Probably Haven't Heard Of)

Every fall, Starbucks fans get excited about the coffee chain's sales record-breaking pumpkin spice latte, but while customers are clamoring for gourdy goodness in their cup of joe, the professionals have their eyes on something else. Starbucks baristas have their own countdown, and it's for the annual appearance of the Guatemala Casi Cielo whole-bean coffee. This limited release has been going on for 20 years, building cult status among in-the-know coffee slingers.

According to the Starbucks blog, baristas wait all year to get their hands on the coffee they lovingly refer to as "Casi." Casi Cielo is Spanish for "almost heaven," an apt name for the unrivaled flavor experience and the enthusiasm that it inspires. The coffee does sound pretty dreamy — it's smooth, rounded, and balanced with floral aromatics and bright citrusy acidity. Apparently, Starbucks baristas use their "markout (their employee benefit to get a free coffee or tea item each week) to snag Casi Cielo.

"I recently purchased an AeroPress and have been using my markouts for the Casi Cielo and it's absolutely wonderful," said a Starbucks barista under the Reddit handle Problemwithaccount. Customers can follow baristas' lead and experience Casi Cielo via either one-pound bags of whole bean coffee or by grabbing it brewed into a hot or iced coffee at participating locations. Where those locations are depends on which Starbucks have the ultra-fancy Clover Vertica machine, which brews single coffees to different standards for the beans being used and cuts the waste of paper filters.