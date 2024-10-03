How First Class Passengers Took Their Steak Aboard The Titanic

Over 2,000 people set sail on board the Titanic on April 10, 1912, not knowing that the ship's first voyage would also be its last. The Titanic was already an iconic ship during its time, boasting with the comfort it provided the passengers in first, second, and even third class. Much is known about the ship's devastating sinking only five days after it set sail, but the lesser-known stories about the passengers' lives on board are just as intriguing. First class passengers had the greatest comfort and amenities, including a fancy dining saloon. Rare surviving dinner menus from the ship give us a precious insight into the dishes they were able to choose from and the cuts of steak they could opt for — namely filet mignon and sirloin.

On April 11, the second evening of the ship's journey, sirloin steak was served with horseradish cream, a combination still popular today. Pairing horseradish with steak offers an elevated flavor experience, and the cream is very easy to prepare: Horseradish is mixed with sour cream and seasoned with salt and pepper to taste.

Another steak dish from the dinner menu is beef tournedos a la Victoria. Tournedos are the same steak cut as filet mignon, except they can be slightly larger. Prepared "a la Victoria," tournedos were served with crumb-coated fried bananas, a very interesting combination that was then topped with white and espagnole sauces, two of French cuisine's five mother sauces.