The One Condiment You Need To Level Up Your Steak's Dry Rub

Learning to cook the perfect steak isn't something that happens overnight. You'll need to learn the right methods, masterfully blend the best seasonings, and discover the way to get a great crust and tender, juicy interior. Achieving all this takes time, but if you want a shortcut to near-perfect steak, marinate your meat with mayo.

Dousing steak in a condiment seems a little elementary, almost like you're masking the flavor with ketchup or barbecue sauce. However, using mayo is nothing like that. It doesn't just boost the overall flavor of steak, but it gives it a really great texture, too. Creating a spice rub produces tasty meat, but getting it to actually stick to the meat is something else. Mayo helps the spices to adhere to the steak's surface while also balancing the different profiles in the marinade.

The ingredient also does wonders for the steak's texture. Mayonnaise is made with egg yolk and oil, which helps move along the browning process of the meat. When added to the steak, the egg protein and fat coat the surface, creating a delicious crust that caramelizes well. Cooking with mayonnaise is also a great way to tenderize meat. The fat and protein provide a great feel, but the vinegar in the mayo helps to break down some protein and collagen, producing steak that melts into your mouth.