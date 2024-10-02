Make The Popular Korean Dalgona Candy With Only 2 Ingredients

Recognition for dalgona candy exploded in the United States with the arrival of Netflix's show "Squid Game" in 2021. On episode three, the contestants are challenged to play "the dalgona game," the objective of which is to be able to pop out stamped shapes with a needle, without breaking the candy. This got people talking about a longtime Korean favorite treat. Dalgona candy has an interesting history, sweet, crunchy taste, and best of all, it's easy to make so you can experience it for yourself.

The first thing to clear up is that, yes, dalgona candy is related to the drink you're thinking of — dalgona coffee is made with the science of meringue-like whipping, and the candy also requires some simple wizardry to get a crisped cloud effect. The coffee was actually named after the candy because it has a similar texture. The candy's flavor, though, is more like honey or toffee; dalgona candy comes up when comparing nut brittles and honeycomb candies.

But unlike honeycomb candy, dalgona candy can be made with just sugar and baking soda. Dalgona's been a popular street snack since the 1960s. Originally, there was also ppopgi, made with just sugar, while dalgona included glucose solids, but dalgona candy has evolved to be the best-known one with only sugar, plus that baking soda for rise.