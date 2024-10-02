Make The Popular Korean Dalgona Candy With Only 2 Ingredients
Recognition for dalgona candy exploded in the United States with the arrival of Netflix's show "Squid Game" in 2021. On episode three, the contestants are challenged to play "the dalgona game," the objective of which is to be able to pop out stamped shapes with a needle, without breaking the candy. This got people talking about a longtime Korean favorite treat. Dalgona candy has an interesting history, sweet, crunchy taste, and best of all, it's easy to make so you can experience it for yourself.
The first thing to clear up is that, yes, dalgona candy is related to the drink you're thinking of — dalgona coffee is made with the science of meringue-like whipping, and the candy also requires some simple wizardry to get a crisped cloud effect. The coffee was actually named after the candy because it has a similar texture. The candy's flavor, though, is more like honey or toffee; dalgona candy comes up when comparing nut brittles and honeycomb candies.
But unlike honeycomb candy, dalgona candy can be made with just sugar and baking soda. Dalgona's been a popular street snack since the 1960s. Originally, there was also ppopgi, made with just sugar, while dalgona included glucose solids, but dalgona candy has evolved to be the best-known one with only sugar, plus that baking soda for rise.
How to make dalgona candy
To make dalgona candy, just heat sugar in a ladle over your stove, stirring nonstop until the sugar has melted into an amber-hued liquid. Similar to making caramel, it's this cooking that transforms white sugar into something with a browned, toasty, toffee- and honey-like character. The finished flavor feels more complex than something created from sugar alone.
The baking soda handles the texture part of the equation; add a pinch after taking the sugar off of the heat, then give the combo a good mix. Pour that onto parchment paper in circles, then perfect them with a round cookie cutter or a cup (oiled so that it doesn't stick), and finish with shaped cookie cutters. The shapes are what create the game, which has been providing kids — and adults too — with an even more fun way to eat candy.
Dalgona candy rises from the baking soda but then settles back into a disk, which maintains a fluffy, chewy texture inside the crispy, crackly shell. It's like the best meringue cookies you've ever had, with the kick of honeycomb flavor and an exciting challenge thanks to the stamped shapes. Plus, you don't even need to do that arm-tiring meringue whisking thanks to the alchemy of those two simple ingredients. Dalgona candy is a treat on its own and also as a topping — break pieces over ice cream, or sprinkle it crushed over your dalgona coffee.