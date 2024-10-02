Pots De Crème Vs Crème Brûlée: What's The Difference?

When it comes to the end of a good meal, there's nothing that will quite finish off the night in style like a custardy sweet. Whether you serve it hot or cold, there's something about the rich and creamy texture that elevates simple ingredients into a luxurious treat. Nearly every country has its own take on a custard dessert, but pots de crème and, even more so, crème brûlée have become popular additions to restaurant menus and Pinterest pages across the U.S.

If you're confused about what the difference is, you're not alone. On paper, the two are almost identical: individual dishes of custard, served chilled. The key element that separates them (visually at least) is the caramelized crust on the crème brûlée. You may also find that pots de crème have a lighter mouthfeel, as the custard recipe includes less cream. Traditionally, a crème brûlée was made with vanilla, while pots de crème were flavored with chocolate, but recipe variations of both desserts abound, and the flavor of the custard no longer really sets these desserts apart.