Custard Vs Pudding: What Sets The 2 Sweet Desserts Apart?

When it comes to dessert, few things are as comforting and indulgent as custard and pudding. These creamy delights have been satisfying sweet tooths for centuries, each with its own distinct characteristics and origins. Let's delve into the world of custard and pudding to discover what sets them apart and why they've both become beloved classics.

While custard and pudding share creamy textures and decadent flavors, there are several key differences that set them apart. These include their ingredients, texture, and even how the two desserts are prepared. Custard primarily relies on eggs and dairy, while pudding uses milk or cream, sugar, and a starch thickener like cornstarch or tapioca. Custard tends to be smoother and more velvety due to the egg content, whereas pudding has a thicker, more gelatinous consistency because of the added starch. While all of these characteristics differentiate the two, it's helpful to know more about how each of these desserts developed.